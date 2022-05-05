Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,214 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,332. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.