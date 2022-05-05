Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,214 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,332. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
