CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

