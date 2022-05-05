Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 743,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,799 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

