Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.