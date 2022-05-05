Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

