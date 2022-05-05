Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

