Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

