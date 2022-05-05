Citigroup Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.54 on Monday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 39.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OneMain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

