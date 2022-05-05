Citigroup Trims PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Target Price to $170.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PKI stock opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

