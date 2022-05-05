Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE CLW opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $126,794.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.