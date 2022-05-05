CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 961376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

