CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CML stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.40. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.20 ($5.95). The firm has a market cap of £64.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.90.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

