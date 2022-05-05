CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

