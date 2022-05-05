Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $16.95 on Thursday, reaching $479.06. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

