Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

DNAY stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

