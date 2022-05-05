Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.50 and last traded at $140.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

