Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) will report sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 143,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.