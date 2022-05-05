Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 143,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

