Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.