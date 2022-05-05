Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 2,143,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

