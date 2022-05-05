Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 9.7%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

