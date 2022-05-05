Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 1,200 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth $16,005,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lazydays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LAZY opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.