Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 300 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

