Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

