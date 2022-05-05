Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

