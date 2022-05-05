Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $32,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $583.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,315 shares of company stock valued at $652,968. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

