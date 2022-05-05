Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.