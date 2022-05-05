Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

