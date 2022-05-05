CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.48. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,522. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

