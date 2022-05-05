Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,794 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

