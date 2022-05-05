Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 982 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.25. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.