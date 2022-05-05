Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $284,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Polaris by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,505,000 after acquiring an additional 201,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

