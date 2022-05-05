Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $346,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $72,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total transaction of $3,596,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,946 shares of company stock worth $52,007,736 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

