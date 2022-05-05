Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $601,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

