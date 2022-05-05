Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $669,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

