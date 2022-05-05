Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 783,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.