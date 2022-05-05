Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJR. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.