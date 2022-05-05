Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

GILD opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

