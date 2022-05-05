CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 29,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $50.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,141.00 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

