Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

