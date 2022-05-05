Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $271.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.41. 6,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,922. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.