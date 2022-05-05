Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,943 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 888,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

