Context Capital Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFX. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,288,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

