Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

NASDAQ BCSAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

