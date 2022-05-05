Context Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGIIU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.