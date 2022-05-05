Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

NASDAQ CFVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 931,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,250. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.