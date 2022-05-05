Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CFVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 931,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,250. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.
