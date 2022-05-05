Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of HAIAU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,176. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

