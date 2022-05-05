Context Capital Management LLC Sells 250,195 Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,195 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $319,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $512,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $906,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,142,000.

OXACU remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

