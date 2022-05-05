Context Capital Management LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCLU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth about $12,915,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,480. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

