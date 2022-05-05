Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.76.

CPPMF opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $477.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.51. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

