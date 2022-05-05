CorionX Reaches Market Cap of $130,952.16 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $130,952.16 and $47,079.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CorionX

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,903,081 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

